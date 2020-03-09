🔥Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world🔥

(Reuters) – The number of people infected with coronavirus topped 110,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic damage.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser)

DEATHS/INFECTIONS

– More than 110,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and over 3,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

– Mainland China, where the outbreak began, had 40 new cases as of Sunday, down from 44 cases a day earlier. Total confirmed cases rose to 80,735, while the death toll touched 3,119.

EUROPE

– Italy has reached 7,375 cases with 366 deaths. The prime minister promised “massive shock therapy” to overcome the impact of the outbreak, after his government shut off much of the country’s industrial and business heartland to combat the crisis.

– Germany on Monday reported 210 new cases, taking its total to 1,112.

– Britain said on Monday anyone returning from areas in northern Italy which have been placed under a lockdown must self-isolate for 14 days.

– Total cases in the United Kingdom rose by 30% to 273 and a third person has died.

– Nineteen people in France have died, authorities said on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases increased by around 500 over the weekend.

– Albania and Bulgaria reported their first cases.

– Germany, France and Switzerland closed their missions in North Korea and withdrew their staff on Monday amid growing coronavirus concern.

AMERICAS

– Colombia reported its first case.

– Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a 60-day state of emergency on Sunday as cases in the state doubled to 14.

– U.S. passengers on the cruise ship Grand Princess, which had been barred from docking in California because of suspected cases of coronavirus on board, will be sent for testing to at least four quarantine centers.

– Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the coronavirus spreads through U.S. communities, a top health official said on Sunday, not ruling out large-scale quarantines.

– Costa Rica raised to nine the tally of people infected with the virus in its territory, up from five a day earlier.

– A patient diagnosed with coronavirus died in Argentina on Saturday, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.

ASIA

– Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted cases for the second day on Monday, while the total number of cases imported from abroad hit 67.

– Foreigners in Chinese capital Beijing should refrain from unnecessary travel during the outbreak, a local government official said on Monday.

– South Korea reported 165 new cases on Monday, taking its total tally to 7,478.

– Japan is set to revise a law allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency , if needed, as the number of infections in the country reached 1,190.

– Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases.

– The Maldives has curbed movement on several resort islands, authorities said on Sunday, after the country reported its first two cases.

– Singapore will allow cruise ship Costa Fortuna to dock in the city-state on Tuesday, after it was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand.

-Vietnam on Monday decided to temporarily suspend visa-free travel from eight European countries: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

– Iran said on Sunday 194 people had died and 6,566 were now infected. On Monday it released around 70,000 prisoners because of the outbreak.

– Qatar said on Monday it was suspending schools and universities to control the outbreak.

– Nigeria has a second confirmed case, its health minister said on Twitter on Monday.

– A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the new coronavirus.

– Saudi Arabia reported four new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 15. On Sunday, it imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif province, home to a large Shi’ite Muslim population.

– Thirteen Americans quarantined in a West Bank hotel tested negative and will leave soon, a Palestinian official said on Sunday.

AUSTRALIA

– Australia reported its third death on Sunday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

– China announced more measures to support airlines during the outbreak, reducing airport and air control fees, as well as postponing the upcoming summer season flight plan.

– Europe needs to come up with a “massive” economic stimulus plan to cope with the impact of the outbreak, France’s finance minister said on Monday.

– The epidemic will cause global FDI to shrink by 5%-15% from previous forecasts, resulting in only marginal growth in 2020-21, with automotive, airlines and energy industries hit hardest, a UN report indicated.

– China’s exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports slowed, as the health crisis caused massive disruptions to business operations, global supply chains and economic activity.

– Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will create a special loan program to offer zero-interest loans to companies hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

– British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to fund the fight against the virus and meet election promises in this week’s budget, has said he is looking at possible changes to rules which could allow him to spend more.

MARKETS

– Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen. [MKTS/GLOB]

EVENT CANCELED, POSTPONED, BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

– The European Parliament considers calling off this week’s plenary session, two officials said.

– Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts scheduled in Japan.

– The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled.

– Saudi Arabia has postponed the Saudi Games, the kingdom’s largest sporting event, until further notice over virus fears.

– The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead this month without spectators.