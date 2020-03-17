🔥Latest government guidelines on social distancing and self isolation during coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has ramped up its social distancing measures to fight the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson has urged everyone to avoid “non-essential” social contact in a bid to stem the outbreak.

This includes steering clear of public transport, pubs and restaurants, working from home and only communicating with friends and family online.

The guidance is set to remain in place “for some weeks”, the Government said.

Commuters are urged to avoid rush hour and public transport where possible (Getty Images)

Here, we outline the latest information set out regarding social distancing and self-isolation.

What does social distancing mean?

Social distancing is a series of steps that people can take to limit their chances of passing on Covid-19 – restricting the little things that we don’t realise we do every day.

Official guidance now urges everyone to avoid large gatherings, including pubs, cinemas, restaurants, bars and clubs, and work from home.

This also includes not holding large gatherings with friends and family, and substituting chatting to relatives in person for speaking online or via post.

The same goes for any GP appointments related to routine medical conditions or Covid-19 symptoms. Patients are advised to call their local practice and seek ways to get remote health help.

The measures also extend to public transport, with Britons urged to halt “non-essential” use of trains, buses, trams and the Tube and avoid rush hour wherever possible.

Is it compulsory?

The public are advised to work from home and avoid ‘all but essential’ social contact with others (Getty Images)

The Prime Minister said in his first daily press conference on March 16 that the Government has the power to enforce social distancing, but is relying on businesses, events venues and the public following the measures voluntarily.

Anyone aged 0-69 is “advised against” social mixing, having friends or family over, and is “advised” to avoid GP practices, public transport or going into work.

However, those aged 70 or above – who are generally more susceptible to experiencing severe coronavirus symptoms because their immune systems are weaker – are “strongly advised” to follow all of the social restrictions in full.

Vulnerable members of society such as pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions such as chronic respiratory issues including asthma, or diabetes, chronic heart disease, or obesity, are also urged “strongly” to “rigorously” follow social distancing.

What if I’m unwell or have carers?

Anyone who becomes unwell is urged to call their GP and seek medical advice on a case-by-case basis, but remote treatment is strongly urged.

Those with pre-existing health conditions or the elderly who have carers are advised to contact them and say they are social distancing. Unless carers are providing essential help (washing, dressing or preparing meals), they “should not visit you during this time”, official guidance states, but patients should check with their care provider.

To ensure their mental health is in check, anyone who is self-isolating or social distancing is also urged to keep healthy with a balanced diet, get plenty of fresh air and daylight in the garden or by opening windows, and do exercise indoors.