🔥Latest First Nations complaints could complicate Liberal review of Frontier oilsands mine🔥

OTTAWA — An Alberta First Nations chief says the provincial government has failed to properly accommodate several of its demands around the Frontier oilsands mine, a claim that is likely to complicate Ottawa’s review of the $20-billion project.

In a letter obtained by the National Post, Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, tells federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson that Alberta has been “negligent in its unwillingness to discuss environmental and cultural mitigation measures” tied to Frontier. The Feb. 4 letter repeated earlier claims by Adam that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had failed to accommodate several demands made by the community, including the provision of funds to restore caribou habitats, among other things.

The complaint is sure to play into Liberal calculations as cabinet ministers decide whether to approve the mine, according to a senior source familiar with the issue. Ottawa’s final decision on Frontier, proposed by Vancouver-based Teck Resources, is expected by end of month.

The Liberal caucus under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to be deeply divided over the decision due to environmental concerns, suggesting some cabinet members might seize upon opportunities to cast doubt on its merits or delay it.

The Athabasca Chipewyan supports the project, and signed a benefit agreement with Teck in 2018. Chief Adam, who has criticized fossil fuel developers and hosted anti-oil activists including Leonardo DiCaprio, signed an agreement with Teck after “positive negotiations” that he said could help preserve Athabasca Chipewyan treaty rights, according to a 2018 press release.

But in his letter to Wilkinson he alleges that certain accommodations under the benefit agreement haven’t been met.



“While both Teck and Canada are dealing with us in good faith, we feel that Alberta has not taken its duty to consult seriously,” the letter reads. “We have been told explicitly by the Alberta government that they feel that they have already fulfilled their duty to consult and are not required to provide any accommodations. We fundamentally disagree.”

A spokesperson for the Alberta environment ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A joint review panel approved Frontier in 2019 after it determined the project was in the national interest, but also identified “significant adverse effects” tied to the project. It was first proposed by Teck in 2012. At full capacity it would produce 260,000 barrels per day, emitting around four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year over a 40-year period.

In a recent letter to Trudeau, Kenney warned of his “deep concern” over a possible rejection of Frontier, which he said “would have a devastating impact on Alberta and Canada’s economy.”

“It would send a signal to the international investment community that Canada’s regulatory system is arbitrary, subject to moving and invisible goal posts, and that even the best evidence can be trumped by narrow politics.”

Environmental groups have warned that Frontier would push Alberta over its 100 million tonne cap on oilsands emissions, which will reach 94 million tonnes per year by the end of 2020, according to federal estimates. Kenney claims total emissions were just 67 million tonnes at the end of 2018.