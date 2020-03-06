Latest: China’s virus outbreak steady, with 143 new cases

1 of 38

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant inside the airplane for New York as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. the coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a fashion store’s front window in Monte Napoleone shopping street in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk at Piccadilly Circus main tourist destination in central London, as the public are asked to take precautions to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

A woman wears a mask outside a hospital that also has a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2020. A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

People visit the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Palestinian authorities said the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

A visitor with a protective mask takes a photo by a rapeseed oil field at Hamarikyu Garden Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tokyo. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks during a press conference on economic measures to help facing consequences of the virus outbreak, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Specialist Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,100 points, or 4.5%, on hopes for more stimulus measures from around the globe to fight the virus outbreak.

CORRECTS FROM COAST GUARD TO NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER- In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a National Guard helicopter delivering virus testing kits hovers above the Grand Princess cruise ship Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to hold off the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew could be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died and at least one other became infected. Princess Cruises says fewer than 100 of those aboard have been identified for testing.