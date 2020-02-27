latest-california-coronavirus-case-raises-alarm-bells

California health officials are raising alarm over the first possible U.S. coronavirus case with no links to worldwide travel. The case is one of 60 known cases in the U.S. and over 82,000 cases worldwide. Across the world, Saudi Arabia closed all its major Islamic holy sites to foreigners, while Japan said it will close all schools for an entire month to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Carter Evans is in California where the latest U.S. patient is being treated in isolation.

