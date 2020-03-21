🔥Last orders: Punters go for one final drink despite warning as pubs, bars and restaurants close due to coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Punters went for one last drink last night despite the Prime Minister urging people to avoid pubs ahead of mass closures over coronavirus.

Boris Johnson asked the nation’s social establishments to shut “as soon as they reasonably can” during a Downing Street Press conference on Friday, in a bid to stem the virus spreading.

He urged the public not to “be tempted” to go out for one last drink before the lockdown came into place, with establishments closed today, telling them though “you think you are invincible” there is no guarantee you will not get the infection and pass it on.

However, people were still seen in public houses across the UK last night.

In London, late-night revellers were pictured outside a Pub in Clapham, while drinkers were spotted in Edinburgh and Hemel Hempstead.

Some people even went to nightclubs in Cardiff as young people tried to make the most of one last night on the town.

Taking to social media, lots of users shared their experience of staying at home and going out

One user said: “One pub in Armley in Leeds had to be closed down by the police because landlord wouldn’t stop. Yep, really. Some customers had to be physically escorted out. Yep, really. Licensing authorities in Leeds please look at these places. Their conduct is dangerous to public health.”

People went to pubs despite the PM’s warning (Matthew Horwood)

Another added: “Tbf [to be fair] I went the pub tonight and I realise it was wrong especially with a relative who is terminally ill, I just wanted a laugh with my mates before we have been closed off for 4 months (which I’ve heard) and it could be a mistake and I apologise to anyone I could have infected.”

One home dweller added: “Pubs and clubs shoulda closed with immediate effect, cause now you will have overcrowded pubs as people caption ‘might as well enjoy the pub for one last night’ but are quick enough to share these pictures!! NHS is on it’s knees but you enjoy that pint”.

TV presenter Piers Morgan earlier said pubs should have been closed down straight away, and one Twitter user replied to him: “Piers I totally agree with you. I work in a pub and was in tears tonight at how many people came out for a ‘last drink’ he should of closed the pubs immediately.

One Northern Ireland pub owner, who closed earlier this week, took the measures in their stride and said: “Our family pub closed this week to ride out the plague. Since established, it has survived: War, Famine Partition, Troubles, The Act of Union, MANY recessions, ”Characters”, A massive fire.”