🔥LASK vs Manchester United: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, H2H, team news, odds – Europa League preview🔥

Manchester United’s Europa League journey continues in Austria as the Red Devils face LASK amid the spread of coronavirus.

Thursday’s round-of-16 first leg is due to be one of the biggest games in the history of LASK, but their fans will not be able to enjoy it in person.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to the spread of Covid-19 virus, which has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Playing in an empty stadium will add a surreal aspect to the game, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want his side focussed as they attempt to go all the way in this competition to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United are on a role having gone unbeaten in 10 matches, and last weekend’s Manchester derby win should have them full of confidence.

Date: Thursday, 12 March, 2020

Venue: Linzer Stadion, Linz, Austria

Kick-off time: 5: 55pm GMT

Prediction: LASK 0-2 Man United

Solskjaer’s side have conceded just twice in their last 10 games, so expect another tight defensive performance – and Odion Ighalo could prove the matchwinner.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tickets

The match will be played behind closed doors, with no fans in attendance. Fans who had previously had tickets for the game have been offered a full refund.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5: 15pm GMT for a 5: 55pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

This is the first time these two teams have met.

Betting Odds

LASK to win: Between 13/1 and 16/5

Man Utd to win: 11/10

Draw: Between 12/5 and 5/2

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Anthony Martial is out after picking up an injury in the Manchester derby.

Martial collided with the post during United’s 2-0 win and will miss out here, meaning Odion Ighalo could start up front.

Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard were also absent, but Paul Pogba is on the comeback trail and should return next week.

Man United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Pereira, James; Ighalo

Man United squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.