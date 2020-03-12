Manchester United hope to take a first leg advantage back to Old Trafford when they take on LASK in the Europa League tonight.

As it stands, the first-leg fixture is scheduled to still go ahead behind closed doors despite another wave of postponements across the sporting world due to the coronavirus outbreak.

United reimbursed 700 supporters who had planned to fly out and support the team, paying out £350 to each of them to cover the cost of travel and accommodation.

As for matters on the pitch, Odion Ighalo could be given another chance to shine having netted three times in his two starts for the club.

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5.15pm GMT for an 5: 55pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Thursday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

LASK vs Manchester United highlights

BT Sport’s YouTube channel will have highlights after 10: 30pm,