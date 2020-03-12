Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Europa League match coverage of LASK vs Manchester United LIVE.

United’s Europa journey continues behind closed doors this evening as football deals with the spread of coronavirus across the globe.

While no fans will be present in Austria, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still have a job to do as they hunt down the trophy they last lifted in 2017.

While United are in fine form in the race for a Premier League top-four finish, winning the Europa League would guarantee them Champions League qualification – and Solskjaer will leave his players under no doubts as to what he expects of them here.

With kick-off scheduled for 5: 55pm GMT, follow all the latest news and build-up with our rolling match blog.

Team news

Anthony Martial is out after picking up an injury in the Manchester derby.

Martial collided with the post during United’s 2-0 win and will miss out here, meaning Odion Ighalo could start up front.

Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard were also absent, but Paul Pogba is on the comeback trail and should return next week.

Man United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Pereira, James; Ighalo

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5: 15pm GMT for a 5: 55pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Prediction: LASK 0-2 Man United

Solskjaer’s side have conceded just twice in their last 10 games, so expect another tight defensive performance – and Odion Ighalo could prove the matchwinner.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.