Terrorists hurl grenade near bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, 6 critically injured













One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was arrested from North Kashmir’s Baramulla by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday, January 28.

Soldiers in action during an encounter with militants on the Line of Control (LoC). (Representative image)IANS

Sajjad Ahmad Dar (19), alias Adnan, a resident of Hajin in Bandipore district was arrested from Andergam village at Pattan in Baramulla, a police officer said.

Earlier on Monday, in a brief exchange of fire, a militant identified as Shahid Khar, a resident of Redwini in Kulgam was killed.

(With agency inputs.)