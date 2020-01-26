🔥Lashana Lynch channels her inner 007 while jumping off rooftops to film new advert in London🔥

She’s been heavily rumoured to take over the role of James Bond and become the first ever female 007, so perfecting a few stunts is all in a day’s work for Lashana Lynch then, right?

The actress, who stars in upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, was seen filming for a new advert for Nokia in London and, of course, it involved secret agent specialties like riding a motorbike and jumping off rooftops.

While Lashana could luckily rely on a stunt double to perfect the more dangerous scenes, she was seen preparing to jump from a roof while wrapped up in a dark tracksuit and white quilted coat.

Anything Bond can do…

Ever since it’s been confirmed that Daniel Craig will be stepping down from playing 007, Lashana has been hotly tipped to become the first ever female James Bond.

She’s had backing from a whole host of stars, including former 007 star Pierce Brosnan who said he thinks it would be ‘exciting’ to have a woman play the iconic role.

‘We’ve watched the guys do it for 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.’

Lashana will reportedly be introduced as the new 007 in upcoming Bond movie No Time To Die, as fans will remember James Bond retired from being a spy at the end of Spectre.

A source told Daily Mail: ‘It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.’

It’s still not been confirmed who will take over from Daniel and play James Bond. Even movie director Barbara Broccoli admitted she has no idea who it will be.

Although, she did seem to say that she doesn’t think a woman will fill Daniel’s shoes.

‘He can be of any colour, but he is male,’ she told Vanity Fair.

‘I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.’

Barbara added that she’s still ‘in denial’ over Daniel hanging up his boots after No Time To Die.

She said: ‘I’m in total denial. I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.’

No Time To Die will be released in cinemas on 2 April.





