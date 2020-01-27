🔥Larne boss hits out over ‘vile’ player abuse during Glentoran game🔥







Inconsolable: Conor Devlin

Football fans are being urged to remember players are human beings after one was subjected to “vile” abuse at the Larne-Glentoran match on Saturday, at which the late Jerry Thompson’s family were guests.

Former Larne, Portadown and Carrick Rangers player Thompson took his own life last month.

Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin was said to be inconsolable following the weekend 2-1 win after being abused throughout.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch said that it was “disgusting for any human being to get that abuse”.

“It’s not because Conor is one of my players,” he added.

“Conor is a human being and I don’t think a human being deserves to be treated the way he was yesterday. I don’t think anyone wants the abuse at a football game. Some of the things shouted at Conor were nothing short of vile.

“Jerry’s family was at the game yesterday and that made the situation with Conor more apparent.