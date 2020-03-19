🔥Landlord admits manslaughter after seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell electrocuted in pub garden🔥

A landlord has admitted the manslaughter of a seven-year-old boy who was electrocuted while playing in the garden of his pub.

David Bearman, 72, appeared at the Old Bailey via Skype this morning to admit responsibility for Harvey Tyrrell death on September 11, 2018.

Harvey was at Bearman’s King Harold pub in Romford, Essex with his parents and was playing in the back garden when he suffered a fatal electric shock.

It is said the youngster was electrocuted when he came into contact with a railing, as he went to retrieve a ball.

Harvey was rushed to hospital but died an hour later.

Bearman today pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence after failing to fit the pub with safe lighting.

He also admitted a charge of stealing electricity worth £22,995.23 between September 2016 and November 2018.

Bearman, from Hornchurch, was not in the dock due to the coronavirus outbreak, and was allowed to enter his guilty pleas via Skype.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC continued Bearman’s bail until a sentencing hearing at a later date.

A second defendant, Colin Naylor, 73, of Rayleigh, Essex, denies the same charge of manslaughter by gross negligence over Harvey’s death.

He is currently due to stand trial on 27 April.