🔥Lana Del Rey joins Glastonbury line-up: American singer to play Pyramid Stage in 2020🔥

Lana Del Rey is the latest act confirmed to appear at this summer’s Glastonbury.

The festival had already unveiled Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney as two of its three headliners for the 50th anniversary edition in Worthy Farm.

Now, Glastonbury’s co-organiser has confirmed that the American artist will appear on the festival’s biggest stage.

Writing on Twitter, Eavis said: “Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will be playing on the Pyramid stage this year”. Eavis did not confirm on which day Del Rey would appear.

Del Rey released her sixth studio album Norman F****** Rockwell to critical acclaim last year, and will be making her second Glastonbury performance, following on from her set in 2014.

Diana Ross is the only other artist confirmed to play Glastonbury this year, although Aersomith have been heavily rumoured to also appear, after an error on the band’s mailing list seemingly confirmed a date at the festival.

The identity of the highly anticipated third headliner is still unknown, also Eavis has confirmed that it will be a man who has never before played at Glastonbury. Click here to find out who we reckon it might be.

Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm from June 24-28.

