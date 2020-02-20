🔥Lana Del Rey cancels UK and European tour dates due to illness🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming UK and European tour, including her date at the O2, after losing her voice.

The Doin’ Time singer was due to perform eight dates across Europe in February, beginning from tomorrow, with three shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Del Rey released a statement, saying: “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.

“Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana [sic]”

Further information about tickets and any rescheduled dates has yet to be revealed.