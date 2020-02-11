🔥Lana Condor tweets about 'disappointing encounter' at the Oscars🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

From Beyonce and Jay-Zs’ secretive Chateau Marmont bash to the Parasite crew’s all-night takeover of a Korean restaurant, Oscar night saw stars kick back after the formalities and mingle with their peers.

But for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Lana Condor, one meeting wasn’t what she hoped it would be.

The Netflix star didn’t name who she had met, but sent a cryptic tweet about a “disappointing encounter” she had, along with her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre’s response.

(Getty Images)

She tweeted, “’They want to see you do well, but just not better than them’ – Anthony to me after me telling him about a disappointing encounter I had last night.”

“We need to lift people up, not just when it’s convenient for us,” she finished.

Although Condor didn’t address who had been a disappointment, many of her Twitter fans piled into the comments to show support – with some offering to “fight” whoever it was Condor had spoken to.

However, one encounter which did go well was with Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh – who Condor took photos with at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

She shared a shot of herself with Oh and Jenny Han, the author of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and gushed, “Well. That’s it. I’ve peaked.”

Oh appears to have given Condor some words of advice, as she continued, “Listening to your INSPIRING insight and your fantastic sense of humor put me right on my ass. I love you @iamsandraohinsta.”

Han also called it a “MOMENT” in the comments.

She was also seen at Netflix’s official after party, where stars including the cast of Queer Eye and Jennifer Aniston also joined the celebrations.

Condor is set to star in the upcoming sequel to Netflix romcom To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is called To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You.

The film is due to be released tomorrow on Netflix and will star Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher and Ross Butler.