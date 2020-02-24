Lambert’s biometric security screening opens in Southwest Airlines terminal

A Transportation Security Administration inspector watches as travelers move through a security checkpoint at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday morning unveiled its new biometric security screening alternative in Terminal 2 — the one housing Southwest Airlines’ operations.The new CLEAR biometric system, which identifies people via fingerprints and the iris of their eyes, is available to passengers who pay up to $179 a year for the privilege. Those using it get through security lines a bit faster.The service, run by Alclear LLC, will expand to Terminal 1 early next month. Thirty-four other American airports already offer the service.”CLEAR has been one of the top requested services from our passengers and customers,” Lambert director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement. “It will also improve the experience for all our visiting passengers who are already CLEAR members.”People who buy the service show up at a CLEAR kiosk in the terminal, go through the CLEAR screening and then are escorted by an employee through a special line leading to the Transportation Security Administration employee checking documents.After showing their boarding pass, they go through security screening like everone else, whether they’re in a regular line or an expedited TSA pre-check line. Passengers already pay $85 for five years for TSA pre-check status.Hamm-Niebruegge says the service is used mostly by passengers traveling on business.While the standard fee is $179, people in some rewards programs get discounts. Among those are programs tied to Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Express and Hertz.Under a contract approved earlier this year, AlClear will pay Lambert $66,000 a year plus 10% of the fees paid by residents of the metro area and more than 40 other Missouri and Illinois counties who sign up.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Plans also in the works to turn Chesterfield Outlets into entertainment venue to include a 3,000-square-foot concert space and Main Event restaurant

Out-of-state firms, insiders appear to have gained toehold in Missouri’s incipient medical marijuana industry.

Veterans United, which employs some 3,100 people nationally, wanted a satellite location near its Columbia headquarters.

Bayer says it will appeal. BASF is considering its ‘legal options.’ The award follows a three-week trial in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

The chain shows its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S.

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

The facility marks the third major project at the South St. Louis campus since it was acquired by Mercy in 2017.

Sonny Saggar, director of the hospital’s emergency room, takes over the role from Russell Kraeger, who has been serving as interim CEO.

Controversial developer had until Dec. 31 to prove it could finance hospital project. Now it has until August.

Altogether, the proposed new office and retail center will have about 15,000 square feet of renovated commercial space and about 7,400 feet of new construction.

A Transportation Security Administration inspector watches as travelers move through a security checkpoint at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)