Lambert says revamped Terminal 2 drop-off area, while unpopular, has cut traffic congestion

1 of 2

The old drop-off area for passengers at Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport that was replaced last fall by parallel linear lanes. (Handout photo)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport released this drawing of the revised passenger drop-off area planned for Terminal 2.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s revamped passenger drop-off area at Terminal 2 has drawn mainly negative customer reaction but has succeeded in cutting traffic backups, airport officials said Wednesday.The feedback was “pretty atrocious” through early February to the airport’s replacement of angled pull-through spots with parallel drop-off lanes, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge told the St. Louis Airport Commission. “People like angle parking,” she said. But she said “I think the complaints are lessening” as people get used to the change, which was implemented last fall. She added that there are no plans now to junk the new system, which created drop-off space for about 40 vehicles — more than double in the old system.”From an operational standpoint, it is better,” she said, as backups of vehicles lining up to get to the terminal during peak travel times have dissipated. “Clearly we see less confusion and less congestion.”Ron Stella, deputy director for operations and maintenance, put it this way: “It forces people to drop off and get out quicker” than in the angled spots they took up for five or six minutes at a time.The project also included demolition of several concrete islands and the widening of sidewalks.Under the new system, passenger drop-offs from personal vehicles and commercial shuttles take place in the two lanes closest to the terminal. Two adjacent lanes are for through traffic. Lambert plans to keep its angled passenger drop-off spaces at Terminal 1, which doesn’t have similar capacity issues.Meanwhile, Hamm-Niebruegge said she is continuing to urge Southwest Airlines to move its curbside baggage check-in desk from the beginning of the passenger drop-off area to the end or to put desks at both.She said the airline is considering the request but that “they like the convenience of having curbside at the first point” of entry for drivers. She said that’s how Southwest operates at other airports.

