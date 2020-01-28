🔥Lamar Odom’s fiance Sabrina Parr shares how Kobe Bryant ‘motivated’ him through Dancing With The Stars🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Kobe Bryant was a source of support for Lamar Odom when he competed on Dancing With The Stars last year.

The basketball star was a close friend and teammate of Lamar’s and sent him words of encouragement behind-the-scenes on the show, which is the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Lamar’s fiance Sabrina Parr explained that she was the one who contacted Kobe for his help, as he was finding getting to grips with dancing uncomfortable.

‘When Lamar was doing Dancing With The Stars I needed something to motivate him. it wasn’t natural to him and it was discouraging. I reached out to Kobe so that he could motive him,’ she explained.

‘It was just to see how he responded to [Kobe] versus how he responded to me. I was happy he took the time to get involved.

‘The moment Kobe found out Lamar was doing Dancing With The Stars, he text and said “go out there and kill it, practice ’til your legs hurt then practice some more”.’

Appearing on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain she went on: ‘Lamar was like, “We’re practicing four hours a day”, and Kobe said, “That’s not enough it needs to be seven or eight”.

‘So after that it went from me having to push Lamar, to him saying “I’m gonna get there early”. Just the way he got Lamar to respond was very impressive.’

Kobe was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi.

Lamar struggled to speak in the emotional interview as called losing his friend ‘a long-lasting nightmare’.

‘I’m gonna miss him dearly, his tutelage, his strong will. I’m just blessed that I was able to rub shoulders with that man and have a bit of that magical dust sprinkle off on me.

‘I can’t imagine how his children, his wife and his mother and father feel right now.

‘I haven’t really felt pain or shock like this since my son passed away in 2006.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.





