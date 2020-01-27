🔥Lamar Odom chooses the gym over ‘sniffing a line’ in honour of Kobe Bryant🔥

Lamar Odom used a Kobe Bryant motto to motivate himself in the gym today, in a bid to avoid falling back into his addiction after the tragic death of his NBA legend friend on Sunday.

The 40-year-old – who played seven seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe from 2004 to 2011 – shared an Instagram video of himself working out in honour of the late sports star, – and admitted in the caption that there was another option he decided to avoid.

‘Like my brother @kobebryant would say “put that work in to be great”,’ he wrote. ‘So in honor of you big brother I’ll be putting that work in everyday to get back to @thebig3.’

He then praised his girlfriend Sabrina Parr and said: ‘Thank you Baby Doll for getting me to the gym. Bean would have been proud of me today after such a tragic day yesterday me getting my ass to the gym.

‘Without you here considering what I’m going thru I’d prolly be somewhere sniffing a line.’

Lamar has been open about his addiction struggles with drugs and specifically cocaine, which at its worst left him in a coma after visiting brothel Love Ranch in Nevada in 2015.