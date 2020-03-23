The news headlines was inevitable. Following the Spanish government needed two more weeks of shutdown on Sunday amid the coronavirus crisis, there is no chance LaLiga could start again anytime soon.

Initially suspended for just two round of matches on March 12, the competition is currently off until further notice and can only return once the authorities consider there is absolutely no health risk.

“The Monitoring Commission established by the existing RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions before authorities of the federal government of Spain and the overall Administration of hawaii consider they can be resumed without creating any health risk,on Monday ” a statement said.

It had been the only real sensible decision. Monday on, latest government figures revealed there were more than 33,000 Covid-19 cases in Spain, with over 2,000 deaths. Football, in such times, is not important really.

LaLiga, like other leagues across Europe, is in limbo sufficient reason for 11 rounds of fixtures to be played and no clear notion of when football might be able to resume, this season’s competition faces an uncertain future.

Euro 2020 and the Copa America have both been put back until next year and which allows more time to perform competitions across Europe, however the accumulation of fixtures will soon present a logistical problem.

There’s only 1 game left in the Copa del Rey, the ultimate which was because of happen in April and you will be rescheduled, as the Champions League may potentially be concluded over a month or more with games every 2-3 days.

But finalising a league season with 11 rounds remaining will undoubtedly be a lot more complicated. That’s 110 fixtures and the longer this crisis continues, the less time you will see to complete the campaign.

“The competitions need to be finalised, when possible by June 30,” Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales said the other day. “Although that date does not have to be occur stone. We will fight for justice and for the table to reflect what goes on on the pitch.”

But imagine if this health crisis continues to be ongoing in two months? What goes on with the transfer window? Think about pre-season? And imagine if this season isn’t prepared to finish by enough time another one is meant to start out?

None of this should matter. Health, rightly quite, comes first and whenever enough time involves return, the existing campaign cannot you need to be written off.

If it were, it could either need to be declared null and void or would need to finish since it stands right now. Neither option will be fair.

Barcelona, the LaLiga leaders, have a one-point advantage at the very top over Real Madrid just. Meanwhile, Getafe, Atletico and Valencia (fifth, sixth and seventh respectively) are still in contention for a Champions League place.

Bottom club Espanyol – six points adrift of safety – can still desire to retain their top-flight status (Getty Images)

And in the bottom, Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca could all survive still.

One option is to extend LaLiga to 22 teams and promote the very best two from Segunda (Cadiz and Real Zaragoza), but that could not be fair on the teams below them.

And unlike the Premier League (where Liverpool have a virtually unassailable lead), handing the title to Barca at this time will be unjust. Picking the teams to feature in the Champions League would be impossible also.

The only real fair way would be to finish the growing season and amid this coronavirus pandemic, it certainly will not matter just how long it takes.

However when football is preparing to return, the priority ought to be to conclude the existing campaign prior to starting another one.