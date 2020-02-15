🔥LaLiga president Javier Tebas praises Uefa over Man City Champions League ban🔥

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has praised Uefa after European football’s governing body hit Manchester City with a two-season Champions League ban and fined the Premier League champions €30 million on Friday for “serious breaches” of financial rules.

Uefa said City had committed ‘serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016’.

Tebas has long spoken out against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for allegedly breaking FFP rules and the 57-year-old welcomed Friday’s announcement.

“UEFA is finally taking decisive action,” the Spanish league chief wrote on Twitter.

“Enforcing the rules of financial fair play and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football. For years we have been calling for severe action against Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain.

“We finally have a good example of action and hope to see more.

“Better late than never.”