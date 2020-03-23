🔥LaLiga postponed indefinitely as RFEF suspend all professional football in Spain due to coronavirus🔥

All Spanish football – including LaLiga – has now been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced jointly on Monday.

The Spanish top-flight – which currently sees defending champions Barcelona lead fierce rivals Real Madrid by two points in an absorbing title race – had already been postponed for two matchdays amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, all football in the country is now off until further notice.

A statement read: “The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.

“Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones.”

