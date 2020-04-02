🔥LaLiga music and football festival raises over €1m for fight against Covid-19🔥

Last Saturday’s LaLiga music and football festival has raised over €1millon (£875,000) for the fight against coronavirus.

‘LaLiga Santander Fest’ featured a group of musicians and footballers who collaborated from home in an event which was broadcast live in 182 countries and registered a potential audience of more than 50m viewers.

Barcelona pair Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic took part in the festival, along with Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez, Atletico Madrid midfielders Koke and Saul Niguez and Villarreal’s Santi Cazorla.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal was also involved, along with a number of musicians including Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz and David Bisbal.

“From their homes, they have raised €1,003,532 after receiving transfers from other banks and payments made with international cards,” LaLiga said.

“Thanks to donations made from all over the world, the money of this charity festival will go, through the Santander Bank Foundation, to the purchase of materials to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

LaLiga went on to add that the money raised will be spent on ​115 non-invasive respirators, over 1.43m high-risk masks (including the million donated by Santander Bank), 12,595 disposable sterile protective suits and 500,000 vinyl protective gloves.