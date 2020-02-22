🔥Lakes By Yoo review: A stylish Cotswolds stay in a barn decorated by Kate Moss🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It is likely that when you think of hiring a holiday home in the Cotswolds you’ll be thinking of cute little cottages built of Cotswold stone with low hanging beams and charming/pokey little rooms.

Well Lakes by Yoo, an 850 acre private estate of 160 homes just 90 minutes from London, blows that quaint little image out of the water.

Modern wood and glass Transformer-esque structures nestle around and amongst nine lakes and lush woodland, making the whole place the very definition of ‘wow.’

Lakes By Yoo

While the majority of the properties are privately owned, 25 are available to rent which means you too can sample the Porsche and Landrover life (the seemingly obligatory cars for the luxury country set) for your holiday (or longer if you want to buy – prices for lots start at £960,000 and go up to £1,850,000).

The lowdown

Lakes By Yoo

It feels wrong to say Lakes by Yoo is like a mega luxury Center Parcs, but if you just ignore the homes owned by a member of the Qatari royal family for a second, from a holiday style point of view, it’s not far off.

The place has so much on offer to families who want to keep the kids entertained but not at the expense of luxury.

Activities include everything from kayaking and a zip line to pet chickens and rabbits and a wonderfully stocked playroom housed in a yurt.

And then there is the most beautiful indoor swimming pool, with floor to ceiling windows, overlooking one of the lakes, conveniently just next to the spa so you can book your kids into a swimming lesson and head off for a massage (ask for Danni, she really knows her stuff).

The rooms

Lakes By Yoo

We stayed in the Barnhouse, a stunning 5 bedroom woodland house designed by the one and only Kate Moss, which comes complete with its own private heated pool (which we did brave in mid January… for all of three minutes).

The living areas are flooded with light thanks to a double height apex window framing the front of the house (the curtains almost feel like theatre stage curtains).

The decor is a mish mash that works. Somehow industrial light fittings and mustard coloured sofas (the ones in the snug are hot pink) and two-storey black and white picture wall up the stairs compliment one another.

Of course, the house comes with a guitar, vinyl player and the master bedroom is replete with mirrors (including the four poster bed). So far, very Mossy.

And if I learnt something new about the supermodel’s style from this house it’s that the lady loves a glass tchotchke.

If you prefer something more paired back and scandi in style you could also rent the poolhouse which overlooks the lake. It’s £25,000 a week but it does come with its own private swimming pool… on the roof.

The food

Elsa’s is the onsite restaurant housed in an adorable, festoon-lit teepee.

As we visited in January, it wasn’t in full flow, serving only baked good and drinks, but come February the weekend pizza nights kick in and it serves breakfast and lunch from April, and dinner in the school holidays.

Lakes by Yoo also offers a private dining service, where Elsa’s send a chef and waitress to your house and you can enjoy dishes like lobster salad or duck breast with confit leg and a lick-the-plate clean apple tart tatin with cider apple sorbet without lifting a finger.

It is a wonderfully indulgent way to go down the self-catering holiday route. An added bonus: Lakes By Yoo also provides a welcome pack of eggs, bread, milk, coffee, tea and wine, so all the basics are covered.

Things to do

Lakes By Yoo

There is so much on site, even just walking or cycling around the estate with bikes provided is a good way to spend an afternoon, and of course the gigantic house we stayed in gave us little reason to leave in the three days we stayed.

But there are plenty of pubs a short drive away, including the highly recommended Five Alls.

Twenty minutes away is Cirencester, where we discovered The Fleece, a pub that serves food all day and is both pet and toddler friendly (with a disused fireplace full of toys).

The beautiful, typically Cotswoldian town of Burford is a 20 minutes away and the famous Daylesford Organic Farm 40 minutes away.