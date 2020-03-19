🔥Lagarde finally acts with £700bn bond buying plan to calm markets🔥

THE European Central Bank launched an emergency €750 billion (£692 billion) bond-buying programme on Thursday in a belated attempt to calm markets and restore economic confidence.

It will buy government debt across the eurozone, including that of the most troubled nations, Greece and Italy, a move it had previously seemed resistant to.

The move is a throwback to the 2008 sovereign debt crisis and is hoped to reassure Europe’s cash-strapped governments that they will be able to borrow despite the Covid-19 economic crisis.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said “extraordinary times require extraordinary action”. She added there are “no limits to our commitment to the euro”.

While the move was welcomed, many saw her as playing “catch-up” and trying to recover from a disastrous press conference a week ago when she said it was not the job of the ECB “to close spreads” between the different borrowing costs of member states.

Italy, in particular, was furious, since her comments sent the Milan stock market tumbling and Italian bond yields soaring.

The move last night was dubbed the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, and will continue until the coronavirus crisis is regarded as over.

That puts it in line with US plans. Gilles Moëc, at Axa, said: “The euro area has caught up with the US: both legs of economic policy, monetary and fiscal are now providing massive support.”

The ECB will buy corporate debt as well as government bonds, including non-financial commercial paper.

In London, IG chief executive June Felix welcomed the move. She told the Standard: “I think the ECB is trying to save the real economy. Frankly it made sense. The key thing is to drive confidence back into the market.”

It seemed to work, as least in a limited way.

The FTSE 100 held steady. Italian borrowing costs fell sharply, the yield on a 10-year Italian bond dropping from 2.5% to 1.5%.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, said: “The fact that the eurozone has finally come to terms with the magnitude of the crisis should cushion the downswing and is an important prerequisite for a swift rebound.”

Credit Suisse was more sceptical, asking in a note to clients: “The ECB launches its bazooka; can it fire it straight?”