🔥Lady Virginia Courthald's golden telephone returns to Eltham Palace after being rescued from a skip🔥

Sir Stephen Courthald is said to have called her the sun that melted his cold exterior. So it is perhaps fitting that his golden girl would surround herself with gold: a gold mosaic in her en suite bathroom, gold-plated taps above her bath, and five gold telephones in the bedrooms of Elsham Palace, the last remaining of which has finally returned to its rightful home after being rescued from a skip…

The 1930s Siemens Bakelite telephone was originally one of five commissioned in gold by Lady Virginia Courthald. Nineteen in total of the make once lived with her and her husband at the Greenwich medieval royal residence, the only other still in existence is a model in plain black, located in what was once Stephen’s library.

The rich and glamorous couple had arrived at the Palace in the 1930s, redecorated it in the Art Deco style and were renowned for their elaborate entertaining, hosting the likes of Queen Mary and the Duchess of York (later, the Queen Mother) over their time there.

According to Louisa Treger – who wrote The Dragon Lady, a biography of Virginia – the couple moved from the Palace during the war because it lay on a German bomb path and suffered a number of strikes.

English Heritage Collections Curator Dr Olivia Fryman gives the artefact a final brush (Jim Holden / English Heritage)

The lease on the residence then passed to the Army Educational Corps (now, the Royal Army Educational Corps) and when they moved on in the 1980s, the original telephones were thrown away in the process of clearing out the property – possibly because it was unknown to whom they first belonged.

It was came down to a beady-eyed RAEC passerby to ensure that one made a lucky escape; it was noticed lying in a skip and removed.

Now, over 30 years later, it has been donated back to its original residence.

Lady Virginia Courthald’s bathroom (English Heritage)

“It is wonderful that the only surviving gold telephone belonging to the Courtaulds has returned to Eltham Palace and into the care of English Heritage,” Dr Olivia Fryman, curator of collections and interiors for English Heritage, said.

“This important object gives a real sense of the glamour and modernity of the interiors and the couple’s extravagant lifestyle.”

She adds, “From being housed in bomb-hit Eltham during the Second World War, to being accidentally thrown away, it is a miracle that this telephone has not only survived, but finally found its way home.”

The golden telephone will be on display at Eltham Palace from tomorrow, February 15.