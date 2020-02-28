🔥Lady Gaga: Stupid Love review – Euphoric synth-pop is the return of classic Gaga🔥

Going Out in London Discover

It feels odd to be calling Lady Gaga’s latest single a “comeback”, but it kind of is. It’s her first new material since the sublime A Star Is Born, where she suddenly decided to try her hand at acting, delivering one of the stand-out screen performances of 2018, and her first non-soundtrack single since Joanne – the title track of her relatively underwhelming 2016 album.

It’s been a while since we got a dose of solo Gaga, then, and Stupid Love is a most welcome return. Here, she’s turned her back on those country-inspired tracks that dominated Joanna, as well as the kitchen sink balladry that brought thousands to tears during A Star Is Born.

It’s the return of classic Gaga. Stupid Love is a thunderous, euphoric synth-pop stomp, packed with hooks that hark back to her underrated 2013 album Art Pop – never be a bad thing.

The lyrics are an empowering take on beginning a new relationship and opening herself up emotionally. “You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for/Gotta quit this crying/Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door.”

The video, too, has all the hallmarks of classic Gaga. It’s vivid and retro-inspired homage to 60s sci-fi, with the singer ‘freaking out’ on a distant planet, surrounded by a legion of technicolour dancers. Typical understated as always, then.

It might lack some of the more interesting idiosyncrasies of her best work, but it’s an emphatic return and one that bodes well for the forthcoming album. It’s good to have her back.