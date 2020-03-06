🔥Lady Gaga shares cute plane selfie with boyfriend Michael Polansky🔥

Lady Gaga took a brief break from celebrating the success of her latest single to post a sweet picture of her and boyfriend Michael Polansky on Instagram.

The star, 33, unveiled the instant hit Stupid Love last week and in the time since, she’s confirmed when her next album will be out and announced a world tour to go with it.

All in all, Gaga is essentially on top of the world right now – and we’re loving every minute of it.

On Thursday, the Million Reasons singer posted a video of herself dancing to Stupid Love in the car, as she was on her way to meet Polansky.

Lady Gaga dances to ‘Stupid Love’ on the way to meet her boyfriend

She then followed the cute clip up with a selfie alongside her new boyfriend, that appears to have been taken on a plane – which, let’s be real, is probably a private one.

The couple went Instagram official in early February, with the singer sharing a snap of her and entrepreneur Polansky in Miami.

Sources claim the pair met in December 2019 and they were then spotted spending New Year’s Eve together.

Stupid Love was met with rave reviews from critics and fans, who hailed Gaga for returning to her pop roots.

The Evening Standard’s Harry Fletcher labelled the track “a thunderous, euphoric synth-pop stomp, packed with hooks.”

Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, will be released on Friday April 10 and she’s so far announced six concert dates, including a London gig on Thursday, July 30.

See all the information on how to bag tickets here.