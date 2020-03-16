🔥Lady Gaga says we can't defeat coronavirus without 'kindness' in compassionate Instagram post🔥

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, people are taking precautionary methods to reduce the risk of the virus.

Lady Gaga has announced that she is self isolating with her dogs and called for “kindness” in order to help eradicate Covid-19.

She posted on Instagram: “This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being”

“I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced.

“My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control — but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem,” she continued. “We then have control.

“We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.”

Gaga previously revealed that she wasn’t going to visit her parents or grandparents in order to protect them.

“It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she said.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it.”

Lady Gaga is scheduled to go on tour from July 24, performing in six cities worldwide.

Her sixth studio album, Chromatica, is due out on April 10, 2020.