🔥Lady Gaga pushes back release date of new album Chromatica over coronavirus concerns🔥

Lady Gaga has delayed the release of her upcoming album, as coronavirus continues to take its toll on the music industry.

The American artist was due to drop her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on April 10, but told fans on Twitter that she would announce “a new 2020 release date soon”.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga wrote, “ and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic”.

Gaga added that she hoped people would instead “spend this time focusing on finding solutions” to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The musician is set to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the capital on July 30 as part of a North American and European tour. As it stands, that London show is still going ahead.

“I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my Chromatica Ball tour this summer,” Gaga wrote.

One single, Stupid Love. has so far been released from the upcoming album. Read our review of the track here.

Gaga is the latest high-profile musician to reschedule their album release, as American trio Haim confirmed they would push back their own album. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, is among those to bring the date forward, with the pop favourite set to release Future Nostalgia a week early on March 27.