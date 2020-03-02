🔥Lady Gaga confirms release date for new album Chromatica🔥

Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth solo album Chromatica will be released next month.

Posting on Twitter, the musician shared a striking pink graphic with the message: “Welcome to Chromatica, coming April 10. Pre-order now.”

She added that the image is “not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime.”

The news comes after the star, 33, dropped new single Stupid Love on Friday, marking her first new material since the film soundtrack for A Star Is Born, which was released in 2018.

Stupid Love, a collaboration with super-producer Max Martin, was hailed by fans as a return to the synth-pop sound favoured on the star’s first two studio albums, The Fame and Born This Way.