🔥Lady Gaga adds new UK date to her Chromatica Ball tour🔥

Lady Gaga will play live in London as part of a six-date tour in Europe and North America.

The American artist, who recently released her new single Stupid Love, will take to the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.

It will come after a show in Paris, and be followed by four more concerts in Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey.

The tour will come in support of Gaga’s forthcoming album, Chromatica, which is set to arrive on April 10.

How to get tickets to see Lady Gaga at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fans can get access to pre-sale tickets by pre-ordering Chromatica from the official Lady Gaga store by 5pm on March 9. Click here for more details on that.

Otherwise, general sale will commence at 10am on Friday March 13 and will be available to buy here.

Lady Gaga 2020 tour dates

July 24 — Stade de France, Paris
July 30 — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
August 5 — Fenway Park, Boston
August 9 — Rogers Center, Toronto
August 14 — Wrigley Field, Chicago
August 19 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

