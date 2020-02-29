lack-of-housing-in-seattle-forces-some-families-to-live-in-cars

🔥Lack of housing in Seattle forces some families to live in cars🔥

Aaron, who lives with his wife Silje and their two children in a parking lot outside of Seattle, begins his day in darkness, making a two-hour commute by scooter and bus to his job at the post office. They, like many other families in the area, are forced to live in their cars because they do not qualify for public housing and yet cannot afford to buy or rent a home. Maria Elena Salinas speaks to some of these families about their day-to-day struggles.

