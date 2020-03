🔥Labour veteran Trevor Phillips suspended from Party over Islamophobia allegations🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour veteran Trevor Phillips has been suspended from the partyĀ over Islamophobia allegations. Ā

The anti-racism campaigner, who previously chaired the Equality and Human Rights Commission, is now facing a probe which could see him expelled from the Labour Party.

Mr Phillips is being investigated over past comments including remarks on Pakistani Muslim men sexually abusing children in northern British towns, according toĀ the Times.Ā

The paper said many of his statements date back years but that Labour’s general secretary Jennie Formby suspended him as a matter of urgency to “protect the party’s reputation”.

The suspension comes amid allegations of Islamophobia (Getty Images)

Mr Phillips was among 24 public figures who last year declared their refusal to vote for the Labour Party because of its association with anti-Semitism.

In a letter to the Guardian in November, the group said the path to a more tolerant society “must encompass Britain’s Jews with unwavering solidarity”.

It also said Jeremy Corbyn has “a long record of embracing anti-Semites as comrades”.

Mr Phillips told The Times there was no suggestion that he has done anything unlawful.

He said: “No one inside or outside the Labour Party has ever suggested that I have broken any rules”.

Writing in an opinion piece for the paper, Mr Phillips said: “If this is how Labour treats its own family, how might it treat its real opponents if it ever gains power again?

“It would be a tragedy if, at the very moment we most need a robust and effective opposition, our nation had to endure the spectacle of a great party collapsing into a brutish, authoritarian cult.”

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints about Islamophobia extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”