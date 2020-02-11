🔥Labour peer who fled the Holocaust says only Keir Starmer can save the party🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Senior Labour figure Alf Dubs backed Keir Starmer for leader today warning the “whole future of the party is at stake”.

Lord Dubs, who escaped the Holocaust as a child, has led a high profile campaign to improve protections for child refugees.

In a video of support, the peer said he was impressed by Sir Keir’s “very strong determination” to stamp out anti-Semitism. “He’s been very supportive of my campaign on child refugees,” he said.

“We’re in a desperately difficult situation since the last election — the whole future of the party is at stake — and if anyone is going to lead us to victory over this dreadful government then I think it’s Keir.”

It comes as Sir Keir today secured the backing of at least 294 constituency Labourparties, nine more than Jeremy Corbyn had in his 2016 landslide victory.

The nominations are seen as a good indication of the views of local members.

Mr Corbyn’s Islington North constituency party backed Sir Keir in a blow to Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is considered the most Left-wing candidate and the closest to the current leadership.

Ms Long-Bailey has 136, Lisa Nandy has 57 and Emily Thornberry has 21, according to the most recently available figures. Nominations close this Friday, with the result announced on April 4.