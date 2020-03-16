🔥Labour MP Kate Osborne tests positive for coronavirus🔥

March 16, 2020

Labour MP Kate Osborne has been diagnosed with coronavirus, she has announced. 

This confirmation came “following a period of self-isolation and subsequent testing”, she said.

“I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the mean time I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities,” she tweeted this morning. 

More follows…

