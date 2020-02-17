🔥Labour leadership debate: What time are the candidates meeting on Channel 4 and who's hosting?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The three remaining Labour leadership candidates will go head-to-head on a Channel 4 debate this evening.

Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy have all made it through to the final stage of the party’s race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader after Emily Thornberry failed to drum up enough backing to make it through to the final members’ ballot.

Sir Keir is the early favourite and has picked up endorsements from key trade unions such as Unison, along with more than half of all constituency parties.

Ms Nandy on the other hand has received the support of the GM and the Jewish Labour Movement, while Ms Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, has won the support of Unite.

The four contestants are set to showdown on a special Channel 4 show this evening. Here’s all you need to know about it.

What time is the Labour leadership debate?

The show will be broadcast at 8pm on Monday, February 17.

Channel 4 will air the show this evening, following on from the debate they hosted back in January.

Who is hosting the debate?

Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy is once again hosting the debate. The news anchor chaired a debate between the remaining four contestants in January, as well as the Alternative Election Night coverage.

Who is taking part in the debate?

The remaining candidates in the Labour leadership race will take part in tonight’s debate.

Sir Keir, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, will showdown with MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy and Ms Long-Bailey.

Each candidate will answer questions which have been asked by the general public, in front of a live studio audience.

The topics will be set by Mr Guru-Murthy.