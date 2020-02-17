🔥Labour leadership debate LIVE: MPs vying to replace Jeremy Corbyn set to clash in televised face-off🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The three remaining Labour leadership hopefuls will clash in a televised debate tonight.

Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy are all set to face off on Channel 4 as they battle to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

The trio all made it on to the final ballot having secured enough support from Labour branches and unions.

A victor is to be announced in April, when the successor as deputy will also be confirmed.

2020-02-17T18:21:57.780Z

