🔥Labour leadership contest: Who are the final three candidates and who is favourite to win?🔥

The Labour leadership contest has been whittled down to its final three candidates as the battle to replace Jeremy Corbyn heats up.

Voting for Labour party members, registered and affiiliated supported is due to begin this week with the ballot opening on Friday, February 21.

Sir Keir Starmer is still the frontrunner, and has picked up endorsements from key trade unions such as Unison, along with more than half of all constituency parties.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has been labelled a “dark horse” in the race, and has received the support of the GM and the Jewish Labour Movement.

While Ms Long-Bailey has been endorsed by a number of senior party figures, many of which want to see a woman as the next Labour leader, and also has the support of Unite.

Now, with the ballot to open tomorrow, the Standard takes a look at the remaining hopefuls and what they have to offer.

Three Labour MPs remain in the leadership contest:

Sir Keir Starmer

The shadow Brexit secretary is the current front-runner for the Labour leadership, having entered the race on January 4 with calls to “rebuild” the party “fast”.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras said Labour had lost the public’s trust over a lack of clarity on Brexit, anti-Semitism, and a “feeling that the manifesto was overloaded”.

Keir Starmer is running in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn (PA)

However, he told Andrew Marr that “we shouldn’t retreat from the radical” as he outlined his vision for the future.​

Sir Keir is the only man in the running, after his colleague Clive Owen dropped out early on.

Some senior Labour figures are hoping a woman to take up the role, with party chairman Ian Lavery urging Sir Keir to “stand down” in favour of his closest competition Ms Long-Bailey.

Despite this, Sir Keir is backed by two trade unions and has recently received the backing of Ms Phillips, ex-contender, who said Sir Keir is her second favourite to win behind Lisa Nandy.

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Corbyn-ally and left-winger Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is the current administration’s favoured candidate, finally announced she would be running for the top job on January 7.

The shadow business secretary, a key ally of Mr Corbyn, said the party needs a “proud socialist leader” driven by their principles and “unwavering determination” as she officially entered the race.

Corbyn-ally and left-winger Rebecca Long-Bailey (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ms Long-Bailey has assured voters that she would be taking the party “in a completely different direction”.

She is backed by Labour’s left, campaign group Momentum, trade union Unite the Union and senior Labour figures including Ian Lavery and John McDonnell.

Recently announcing her backing for an open selection process in the way Labour selects its parliamentary candidates.

Lisa Nandy

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy announced her candidacy in a letter to the Wigan Post on January 3. In it, she claimed to have “a deeper understanding of what has gone awry in our discredited political system” having represented her constituents since 2010.

She cited a lack of trust as the key factor in Labour’s defeat, blaming Mr Corbyn for failing to acknowledge the power of the Prime Minister’s Brexit message.

Through to the final round of the leadership contest, she has been described as the “dark horse” of the competition.

Recently, she has strongly voiced her concerns about New Labour’s “Thatcherite consensus”, accusing Tony Blair’s government of continuing the late Tory Prime Minister’s policies.

Jess Phillips backed Ms Nandy as her favourite to win after exiting the competition saying she could not unite the party.

Who has pulled out?

Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips no longer in the running (PA)

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips was one of the first of the five candidates to announce her bid. If elected, the backbencher represents a clean break from Corbyn-era politics.

She has already said she will not commit to re-nationalising all key utilities, adding that Mr Corbyn’s free broadband proposal was “unbelievable”.

Others

Emily Thornberry has thrown her hat in the ring (AFP via Getty Images)

Other MPs were touted for the top job, including shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner, former leadership candidate Yvette Cooper and party chairman Ian Lavery, but all ruled themselves out.

Emily Thornberry made it through to the first stage of the contest by a whisker, receiving 23 backers in total – just one more than the required 22 – with just minutes to spare before the deadline.

But the shadow foreign secretary narrowly fell short of getting the support of 33 local Labour branches for the final stage and is now out of the running .

Who is currently favourite to win?

Sir Keir is the clear favourite to win the leadership race, according to the bookmakers who have given the shadow Brexit secretary huge odds of 1/8 to win.

TMs Long-Bailey meanwhile has been listed at17/2 and Ms Nandy has been priced 25/1 to win the Labour leadership race.

What are the next key dates in the leadership race?

February 21

Ballot opens for Labour party members, registered and affiliated supporters, with voters ranking candidates in order of preference.

April 2

Ballot closes.

April 4

Results are announced and the new Labour leader is declared.