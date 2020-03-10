🔥Labour has much to learn from Joe Biden's middle-ground surge🔥

Joe Biden might not look like an invigorator of the progressive cause. He is 77, which makes Donald Trump at a mere 73 look like a candidate for the youth vote. The US presidency is set to be a race of septuagenarians — Biden’s radical opponent, Bernie Sanders is a year older. But Biden, a former vice-president under Obama, has made the great political comeback of the campaign, consolidating support in the fractious Democratic Party ranks since his breakthrough in South Carolina on Super Tuesday last week, and accumulating endorsements as fast as he can send his homely, handwritten “thank you for your faith in me” notes.

Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator, has now pledged his support, along with former fellow contenders Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg who fought doughty campaigns but fell by the wayside. Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who entered the fray with a fortune to spend, is also out, but likely to throw his formidable data-gathering machine behind Biden.

Perhaps more significantly — as the Michigan state primary held tonight looks set to seal Biden’s new-found status as frontrunner — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the firebrand New York congresswoman, has said she will back her ideological foe if he emerges as the party’s candidate — a savvy break with hardline Sanders supporters muttering darkly about betrayal and preparing for oblivion.

Nomination battles can feel like an extended family feud. But the Biden advance is also a moment when our own battered centrists might feel a tingle of encouragement, it is, it turns out, still possible to make advances from the middle ground. If Biden sustains his momentum in Michigan and make it decisive in the Florida primary next week, it is hard to see how the Democrats will not enter the presidential race represented by a warhorse who first ran for nomination back in 1988.

Old school: Democratic front-runner Joe Biden at a rally in Detroit, Michigan (AP)

Watching this unfold in the US, then returning to the UK to find the Labour leadership race grinding on to the point where even the waspish John McDonnell conceded to Andrew Marr that it felt “interminable”, it struck me that Biden’s surge is totemic of where middle-ground hopes and fears lie. Biden, as one senior Democrat in Washington put it to me is, a not-ideal candidate — except for the fact that he can beat Trump, which makes him a the perfect one. The high-minded, like Cory Booker (who always sounds like Tony Blair circa 1997) says he can “return honour” to a US reputation traduced by Trump. But honour without connection to blue-collar Americans is an empty boast and a one-way ticket to the “I told you so” lecture circuit. See Hillary Clinton for proof.

Biden’s voting record is old-school support for the hard-pressed working-classes he connects with from a hardscrabble background in Pennsylvania. He supports higher minimum wages, and climate-change policies which diverge from Trump’s denialism, and has challenged the divisive identity politics of his foes by winning big among black Americans in his latest state contest. After half a century of machine politics, there are flaws too — in his patchy voting record and most recently, the squalls surrounding his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

However, the single reason for supporting him is that he is the only candidate with any realistic chance of beating Donald Trump, which makes him the sole candidate in the race who the President fears. That is the lesson the Labour Party needs to take from the US contest. Is Labour choosing a candidate with any chance of winning power — or one who is a diversion from reality?

The more time I spend in the US, the more I believe the American electorate is sending a signal that the Left in Britain needs to hear. You do not need a candidate you like or identify with. You need one to stop your opponent (in this case Boris Johnson with a large majority) securing two terms in office — the politician’s industry standard for success.

It is fashionable to deride American politics as a bit crazy, venal or superficial. That is parochial short-sightedness, when you consider the flashpoints of Labour’s race, in which even a natural centrist like Lisa Nandy started out eloquently defending small-town, Leave-voting Britain, then lost herself in an arcane argument over transgender rights. Sir Keir Starmer, the likely victor, has also just tied himself to an undeliverable commitment to mass renationalisation. Add the decision to suspend Trevor Phillips, a former head of the Equalities Commission, who has been from the party over alleged Islamophobia.

I happen think some of Phillips’s past language about Muslims and their “different way of life” jars and that he has drawn overly sweeping conclusions about Muslim communities in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and arguments about integration. But the large tent of democratic parties must accommodate a range of views and strengths of feeling. They are not a dictatorship of the woke, because if they attempt to be, they will fail and leave behind the majority of voters. It brings to mind the response attributed to the poet W H Auden who observed that we were not put on earth to be “nanny to the world”. We can have our own convictions, but it is wrong to assume our fellow humans share them.

The other reason to learn from the Biden surge is that it involves a shift away from assuming that the public is as progressive as its noisy activists. Condescension is built into this recipe. Hence the absurdity of Corbyn supporters asserting that a vast array of policies at the last general election was “popular on the doorstep”, while the party succumbed to a Tory surge in its heartlands.

The race for the White House is a reminder that the job of opposition is to take power from someone else. If it cannot take this task seriously, it might as well not show up. Biden, warts and all, is showing up on behalf of middle-ground Democrat supporters. Until Labour has proved it can put aside its suicidal sectarianism and do likewise, don’t mock America. The US presidential race shows Labour the way ahead, if it can escape its deadly echo chamber and listen up.

Anne McElvoy is senior editor at The Economist