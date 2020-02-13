🔥Labour demands investigation into Boris Johnson's £15,000 Caribbean holiday🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour has called for an investigation into who paid for the Boris Johnson’s £15,000 trip to the Caribbean.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards’ Kathryn Stone requesting she look into details of the Prime Minister’s luxury holiday, which took place over the new year.

The senior opposition MP said he remained dissatisfied with the explanations provided by Downing Street.

Confusion reigned following Mr Johnson’s declaration in the register of MPs’ interests that he had accepted “accommodation for a private holiday for my partner and me, value £15,000”, citing billionaire businessman David Ross as the provider.

A spokesman for Mr Ross, the co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, denied on Wednesday that he had stumped up any money.

But the Conservative Party donor’s spokesman has since clarified his stance, agreeing it was a “benefit in kind” to the PM and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds during their private break to the island of Mustique.

Labour, however, has stepped up its calls for a Westminster inquiry into how the PM came to enjoy the free provision of a five-figure villa.

In his letter to the commissioner, Mr Trickett said: “The Code of Conduct requires members to provide the name of the person or organisation that actually funded a donation.

“The evidence now suggests it was not David Ross. The entry made by the Prime Minister therefore appears to be incorrect.”

Mr Trickett said the public should know whether the PM “knowingly make a false entry into the register”.

He added: “Transparency is crucial to ensuring the public have confidence that elected members of this House have not been unduly influenced by any donations or gifts that they may receive.

“For this reason, I request that you to investigate whether the Prime Minister has followed all transparency requirements when registering the donation.”

A Downing Street source said much of what was being alleged by Mr Trickett had been made “out of date” by the updated statement by Mr Ross’ spokesman.

“What is being said in the letter has been covered off by additional statements made by David Ross’ spokesman,” the source told the PA news agency.

Number 10 insisted the details of the getaway were properly declared, with it stated in the register that the trip was a “benefit in kind” from Mr Ross.

“All transparency requirements have been followed, as set out in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesman for Mr Ross said: “Following media reports, I would like to provide further explanation of the benefit in kind Mr Ross provided to Mr Johnson

“Mr Ross facilitated accommodation for Mr Johnson on Mustique valued at £15,000.

“Therefore this is a benefit in kind from Mr Ross to Mr Johnson and Mr Johnson’s declaration to the House of Commons is correct.”

The private holiday lasted from December 26 to January 5, according to the entry in the register.

The trip provided Mr Johnson with a break after the election campaign, which produced a Conservative landslide for the first time since the 1980s.

Mr Johnson faced criticism at the time for failing to cut his festive break short when international tensions rose after the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry accused the Prime Minister of “sunning himself” while leaving Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill to chair three emergency Cobra meetings about the assassination.

A spokeswoman for the Standards Commissioner said a decision by MPs in 2018 to allow colleagues being investigated to remain anonymous meant the office could not confirm whether an investigation would be opened into the PM.

“The commissioner can neither confirm nor deny receipt of a complaint, nor confirm nor deny whether there is to be an investigation,” said the spokeswoman.

“The commissioner’s office can confirm that, were there to be an investigation, the outcome would be published at the end.”