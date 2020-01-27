🔥Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan thanks Akshay Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala for shifting Bachchan Pandey’s release date🔥

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be the only big Bollywood feature out on Christmas this year after Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala shifted the release date of Bachchan Pandey. Khan took to Twitter and thanked the actor-producer for making the switch at his request.

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.



The first look still of Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled in November 2019, featuring Khan in a turban. The actor was seen sitting in a train with a box of Indian sweets in his lap.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the the film is a Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks 1994 drama Forrest Gump. This film will mark their reunion after 3 Idiots in 2009. Khan is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which went on floors in October 2019.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Khan and Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar. He has also served as the assistant director on films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Dhobi Ghat.

Kumar had previously addressed Bachchan Pandey’s box office clash with Laal Singh Chaddha in a 2019 interview: “We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more. Then there’s the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho till one bowed out.”

The film will now be out on 22 January, 2021. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey will be helmed by Farhad Samji.

