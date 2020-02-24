Kyrou, Schenn score as Blues lead Wild 2-0 after one period

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, right, shoots and scores a goal as Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, left, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Ray Carlin

The Blues kept their mix of strong offense and defense going in the first period against the Wild on Sunday night, scoring twice and posting another scoreless period as they took a 2-0 lead after one period at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped nine shots, including some solid saves late in the period for the Blues, who have scored only one goal in the past 10 periods.

Kyrou put the Blues on the board. He brought the puck up the ice and when he got to the blueline, he passed to one-time Wild Marco Scandella, whose shot was blocked by goalie Devyn Dubnyk. Kyrou got the puck not far from the goal line toward the corner and his tight angle shot found its way in. It’s the fourth goal of the season for Kyrou and the first point for the Blues for Scandella. The Blues made it 2-0 on a goal by Schenn. Jaden Schwartz kept the puck in the Wild zone — taking a stick in the face in the process — and gave it to Schenn, who picked the top right corner and fired it in for his 21st goal of the season.Late in the period, Sammy Blais was called for roughing to give the Wild a power play, and they had some good chances, but Binnington, with some help from Scandella, kept the puck out.

