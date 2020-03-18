🔥Kym Marsh to host The One Show on Friday as Matt Baker self-isolates🔥

Kym Marsh has announced she will host one episode of The One Show this week as Matt Baker has gone into self-isolation.

In her OK! Magazine column, Marsh, who quit Coronation Street last year, said she will host alongside Alex Jones on Friday, March 20.

She wrote: “I’m co-hosting The One Show with Alex Jones on 20 March. I’ve always enjoyed doing live TV — let’s hope I don’t make a mistake.”

Baker has been appearing on The One Show via video link as he self-isolates for two weeks after a family member showed potential coronavirus symptoms.

“One of us [in our house] has a cough, and that means we’re following the Prime Minister’s advice,” he told Jones yesterday. “Now spending the next two weeks self-isolating.

“I feel as ready as we can do, and more than happy to do our bit and do what’s right for everybody — look out for our neighbours.”

(Getty Images)

Baker announced last December that he will be departing The One Show after nine years, with his last day confirmed as March 31.

“It’s time to give somebody else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, our One Show viewers, really are,” he said.

His replacement has not yet been announced.

Marsh has also revealed she will be joining the cast of 9 to 5: The Musical later this year, “in the role played by Louise Redknapp – Violet Newstead.”