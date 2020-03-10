🔥Kylo Ren And Rey Star Wars Deepfake Gives Reylo Shippers A Pride And Prejudice Proposal🔥

There are some deepfakes that are deeply impressive and there are others that are just fun wish fulfillment. Recently, some wonderful Internet user put together a version of Pride & Prejudice that give’s Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo the opportunity to tell Rey he loves her and wants to be with her.

If that’s not Stars Wars – or at least in particular Reylo fan – wish fulfillment, I don’t know what would be. Plus, I honestly feel the type of people who would be Reylo fans would also be fans of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Or maybe I just feel that way because it’s a little bit me. Anyway, watch to your hearts content, below.

In the deepfake,Kylo Darcy catches up with Ms. Rey Bennet and reveals “these past months have been a torment” before declaring he loves her “most ardently” and asking for her hand in marriage.

The angsty nature of Pride & Prejudice works in perfectly with the relationship Rey and Kylo Ren hold through this latest trilogy of Star Wars movies and I’m happy YouTube user madGans made the connection between the period piece and the story in a galaxy far, far away.

Of course, the setting for both projects are very different and the Reylo relationship always had that added component of good battling evil, whereas Jane Austen’s story has always been one of seeing someone’s true character for what it is. (Although I guess you could make that argument for Kylo/Ben as well.)

Meanwhile, there’s a second deepfake along the same lines/ fulfilling the same theme that ultimately gets our two lovebirds together in the end.

Of course, if you are a Star Wars fan, by now you’ve likely seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — If not I’m about to get into bigger spoilers — and know how the will they/won’t they story of Rey and Kylo Ren ends. Reylo finally became a thing, but only for a brief moment as Ben Solo emerged from some rubble to save and kiss Rey before becoming one with the force. More on that ending and what it means here.

Suffice to say, unlike Pride and Prejudice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends on more of a bittersweet note in keeping with the franchise, although Rey seems to be starting down a path to a fresh start and possibly a new adventure as Rey Skywalker.

Daisy Ridley has never been a big fan of Rey ending up with Kylo Ren, so perhaps we’re all better off with the ending that we got. Regardless, this fun bit of deepfake fanfiction is definitely worth contemplating over, particularly given the varying reactions to how the movie ultimately ended up playing out.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out on Digital on March 17 and a DVD and Blu-ray release will follow at the end of the month on March 31.