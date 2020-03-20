🔥Kylie Jenner warns her followers 'millennials are not immune' to coronavirus🔥

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to warn her 166 million followers that “millennials are not immune” to coronavirus.

Jenner is on her ninth day in quarantine and has been posting regular updates to urging her fans to stay indoors.

The US Surgeon General previously made an appeal to Jenner to continue telling her audience to spread methods of combating the Covid-19 outbreak amid concerns that younger Americans were ignoring the magnitude of the coronavirus crisis.

She shared in an Instagram story: “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

Jenner also pleaded for her followers to stay indoors, saying: “practice social distancing, self quarantine.

“If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people,” she continued.

“It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.

“Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this. New evidence actually shows that a large percentage in the hospital right now are young adults.”

Jenner is one of the most followed people in the world and usually uses her platform to promote her cosmetics business but recently has issued pleas for people to stay inside throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other famous faces who are isolating include Katy Perry, who is currently expecting a child with Orlando Bloom, and she’s admitted that she has lost track of the days in quarantine.

Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted a video of himself crying, telling fans it is OK to show emotions during this tough time:

“We’re gonna get through it,” he said. “And it’s hard and I’m emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly, but I’m also emotional because of all the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis.”

Singer Sam Smith shared a series of emotional pictures and playfully captioned: “Stages of a quarantine meltdown.”

However, not all celebrity attempts to lift the collective mood have been well-received.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot shared a star-studded cover of John Lennon’s Imagine but has since been widely mocked and criticised, with some people saying the video was “peak cringe content.”