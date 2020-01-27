🔥Kylie Jenner remembers Kobe Bryant’s pilot in tribute and reveals she flew in helicopter with daughter Stormi🔥

Kobe Bryant, and Kylie Jenner ” width=”1024″ height=”538″>

Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, pilot Ara Zobayan, and the six others who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The 22-year-old reality TV star and makeup mogul revealed that she had occasionally used the same helicopter with her two-year-old daughter Stormi, and had been flown by pilot Ara, who she praised.

‘Rest in peace and prayers to these families,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close.’

Coroners have not officially named the victims.

John Altobelli, coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team, was among the passengers, along with his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna.

They were on their way to basketball practice when the aircraft crashed, causing a brush fire that initially halted rescue efforts.

Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Gianna’s school, was also on board.

Kylie had also posted a picture of Kobe with his daughter Gianna on Instagram and added the caption: ‘At loss for words right now. Praying for this beautiful family.’

Kim Kardashian attended a midnight memorial service for Kobe last night with her friend and TV personality Jonathan Cheban, as did Chance the Rapper, who performed alongside the Sunday Service Choir, which Kim’s husband Kanye West founded. She shared videos of the service on Instagram, showing singer Kirk Franklin asking ‘why do bad things happen to good people’.

The star had posted a photo of Kobe and Gianna on Instagram, who was an avid basketball player like her dad.

‘No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through,’ Kim wrote in the caption. ‘This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for their family and everyone’s families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend.’

Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, have three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.





