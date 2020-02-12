🔥Kylie Jenner net worth 2020: Is the youngest billionaire ever worth more than her Kardashian sisters?🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It’s official – 22-year-old Kylie Jenner is America’s youngest self-made billionaire. She beat out competitor Mark Zuckerberg for the title, as the Facebook founder was 23 when he hit ten figures.

In July, Jenner landed yet another accolade from Forbes as she featured on their top 100 highest paid celebrities – rising up the ranks to second place just behind singer Taylor Swift’s fortune.

Now, she’s set to be worth even more after selling a majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But don’t worry about a lack of lip kits, as she’s staying on as its creative leader. Coty, a New York-based cosmetics company, also owns CoverGirl.

She appears to be as involved as ever, as Kylie Cosmetics recently dropped an entire collection dedicated to her daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner starred in the campaign alongside her daughter, which featured butterfly motifs throughout (a significant symbol to Jenner which represents her daughter Stormi).

The entire line was released on Stormi’s birthday, which also saw Jenner set up an extravagant theme park called Stormi World for her daughter – for the second year in a row.

Jenner recently joked about being teased for her vast wealth by her other siblings. “When we are in a group chat, talking about where we should go on a trip, everyone is like ‘Kylie? Are you going to pay for it?’ Stuff like that,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

According to Forbes, Jenner’s beauty line Kylie Cosmetics made an estimated $360 million in 2018 alone, helped in part by a savvy partnership with Ulta towards the end of the year which saw her make $55 million in just 6 weeks. She also collaborated with luxury fashion house Balmain on a collection, which included an eyeshadow palette and lip products.

It’s been reported that the beauty mogul has filed several new trademarks, potentially for brand business ventures. One was filed under her daughter’s name Stormi (following rumors Jenner might be venturing into a baby line) and another for the phrase “Rise and Shine” in reference to her 2019 viral meme. Other recent ones include trademarks for ‘Kylie Museum’, ‘Kylie Con’ and ‘Kylie Kon’ – because you can never have too many trademarks.

To celebrate her billionaire status and the money that keeps on rolling in, she launched a birthday make-up collection for Kylie Cosmetics that revolved around a money theme.

With bills plastered all over the iconic drip logo and campaign imagery of Jenner dressed in a money-print dress, some fans criticized her for the messaging. One called it “tone deaf” and another said it seemed she was “showing off,” but Jenner later clarified in the comments that she was going to be “giving back…in a huge, huge way.”

The reality star also launched Kylie Skin, which will add even more to her bottom line. Upon the brand’s release, all the products immediately sold out.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back,” she told Forbes.

Forbes cited Jenner’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, as a driving force behind her net worth – although there was plenty of controversy about the ‘self-made’ title. After initially embracing it, she then admitted to The New York Times that she’s had a little help.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform,” she said.

Jenner has been on TV screens since she was 10, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered on E! in October of 2007. Since then, she’s been busy appearing on spin-off reality shows, launching a beauty empire and having a baby. While it was at one point thought that an engagement was on the horizon for her and rapper Travis Scott, the pair have called it quits.

But even with the nonstop drama, there’s plenty to celebrate with her billionaire status.

Here’s how Jenner made a billion – and how she spends it.

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner is worth $1 billion.

How much is Kylie Cosmetics worth?

Kylie started Kylie Cosmetics, famous for its long-lasting lip kits. And boy, has the brand sold a lot of those – in 2015, when they first went on sale, the Kylie Cosmetics lip kits sold out in a minute.

Jenner has made more than $630 million since Kylie Cosmetics launched. It certainly helps that she has 151 million Instagram followers eager to emulate here makeup looks, which she shows off using full Instagram story tutorials. The company is worth an estimated $800 million.

“It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it. It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked!” Kylie told Kim during a May ES Magazine interview.

“I’m focused on Kylie Cosmetics and expanding that worldwide. I would love to be in stores everywhere,” she added.

How much is Kylie Skin worth?

At the moment, it’s unclear how much Kylie Skin is worth as the brand is relatively new. However, it appears that the skincare line is already set to be a raging success as the brand’s millennial pink products sold out completely when they first launched.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kylie Skin’s walnut scrub, the brand claims it is “cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types.” It also uses a number of natural ingredients including kiwi seed oil and ginseng extracts.

Jenner said on Instagram, “I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

How does Kylie’s net worth compare to Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s?

Controversially – given some would argue being part of America’s most famous family would give her a good leg-up – Forbes rated Kylie the youngest of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women.” Her half-sister Kim Kardashian West also made the list, but Kylie is worth more than twice as much as Kim, who was valued at $350 million by Forbes. This makes Kylie the richest member of her family.

When her “self-made” title came under dispute, her family jumped to defend her.

“You know, everyone has a team, I don’t care who you are,” Kardashian West told Entertainment Tonight. “But when you don’t get it from someone else, that’s ‘self-made.’ It’s not like that was handed to her. She figured that all out. I mean, we all have.”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, chimed in, “She made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel. And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well.”

Kris also makes a profit from Kylie. Kylie pays her mother a 10 percent management fee – last year, it could have been up to $17 million.

In comparison, Khloe Kardashian is worth a reported $40 million, Kourtney Kardashian has $35 million in the bank, and Kendall Jenner is worth an estimated $18 million.

How much is Kylie Jenner paid for sponsored content on Instagram?

The influencer makes a lot of money on Instagram for posting sponsored content – one #ad example is for SugarBearHair gummy vitamins, a Kardashian favorite.

According to the Instagram Rich List, she’s holding down the number one spot and could bring in an estimated $1.2 million per sponsored post for companies including fit tea, a brand Jameela Jamil has called out Kylie’s family for promoting. In comparison, her sister Kim rakes in $910,000 per post.

Where does Kylie Jenner’s wealth come from?

Kylie’s main revenue streams are through TV appearances, fashion lines, and endorsement deals. She’s modeled for Puma, collaborated with PacSun, and founded the Kendall Kylie fashion line with her sister. She makes seven figures for modeling – she’s worked for Topshop and Sinful Colors nail polish.

She and her sister were briefly authors, penning the Young Adult novel Rebels: City of Indra: The Story of Lex and Livia in 2014. Unfortunately, the novel sold only 13,000 copies, ending that career path pretty swiftly.

It’s not known how the family divides up their KUWTK earnings, but they make about $30 million per season. Jenner also briefly had her own spinoff, the short-lived series Life of Kylie.

How does Kylie Jenner spend her money?

Much of her paycheck now appears to be spent on her daughter, Stormi Webster. Her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, gave Stormi a $2,589 Louis Vuitton bag before she turned one. Kylie gifted her daughter (and technically herself) an $820 Gucci baby carrier and a $12,500 Fendi stroller.

Jenner also has her own collection of Gucci bags – the combined worth of her purses alone is an estimated $500k.

The makeup maven also likes to spend money on Postmates – last year alone, she dropped $10k using the food delivery app.

Jenner has an impressive car collection too, including the $225k Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon she received for her 16th birthday.

What cars does Kylie Jenner drive?

When she turned 19, she gifted herself with a custom, one-of-a-kind Land Rover that was estimated to cost $200k. Her then-boyfriend Tyga gave her a Mercedes Maybach, which starts at $169,595. They also owned his-and-hers Ferraris, a 458 Italia Spider and a 488 Spider, which range from $245,000 to $270,000.

Kylie also had a matching Ferrari Spider with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kylie famously likes to pimp her rides – she custom-wrapped her SUV in orange for the summer, a makeover which cost an estimated $10k. It matched her $400k orange Lamborghini Aventador. She also sometimes rides in a maroon (for now) Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV which starts at $227,300.

That’s not all. The reality star recently upped her car game with yet another Ferrari (worth $1.4 million) for her collection, given to her as an apparent push present by former beau Travis Scott when she gave birth to their daughter Stormi.

Kylie’s car collection also contains a $320k Rolls Royce Ghost and a Bentley Bentayga, which starts at $229,100.

Where does Kylie Jenner live?

No issues getting on the property ladder for Jenner. The millennial has already owned five houses, moving into her first when she was only 17.

She bought her 1.4-acre Hidden Hills home in 2016 for $12 million, when most people her age were buying Target curtains for their college dorm rooms. Her latest investment is a $13.45 million Beverly Hills home, which she bought with Travis Scott. Scott has since reportedly moved out.

How old is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner is 22 and was born on August 10, 1997.

