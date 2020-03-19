🔥Kylie Jenner compares self-isolating to hiding while pregnant with Stormi🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kylie Jenner is being called on by an unlikely source – Surgeon General of the United States Jerome Adams – to help out Americans as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

On Good Morning America, Adams said, “What I really think we need to do [is] get our influencers,” specifically mentioning the youngest Jenner sister as well as basketball player Kevin Durant, who was recently diagnosed with the virus.

Durant spent time with rapper Drake before he received the diagnosis and the Degrassi star is currently reportedly self-isolating in his Toronto home.

“We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying,” Adams explained on the television program.

He went on to say that when it comes to his own teenage children (15 and 14), “the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it.”

Jenner, 22, seems to be very much aware of what’s going on. She posted on Instagram on Wednesday night and urged her more than 166 million followers to self-isolate.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious[ly] and self quarantine!!” on her Instagram stories.

She added, “I’m on day eight. My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months. We got this.”

When Kylie was pregnant with her daughter Stormi she kept it under wraps and didn’t confirm until her daughter arrived. Once Stormi was born, Kylie shared a lengthy YouTube video documenting her pregnancy, which she kept deeply private.